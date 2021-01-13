Piper Sandler Comments on Crocs, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of CROX opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

