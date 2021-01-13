Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Total in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

TOT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NYSE TOT opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Total in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Total by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

