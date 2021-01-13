Piper Sandler Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $70.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $220,937.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,581,984 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

