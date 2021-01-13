Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.49

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.49 and last traded at $76.20, with a volume of 51517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.07.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $2,621,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,556,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,535,726 shares of company stock worth $162,239,530.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,709,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.