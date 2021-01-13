Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,806 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. 4,778,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

