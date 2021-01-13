Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after purchasing an additional 944,381 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 497,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BIV traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.09. 1,858,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.