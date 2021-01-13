Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 791 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $236,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.47. 860,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $174.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.10.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

