Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 7,818 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 229,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 132,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.16. 3,745,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.03 and a 200 day moving average of $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

