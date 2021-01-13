Pinnacle Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 139,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.28. 45,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,511. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $257.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.17 and a 200 day moving average of $231.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

