Pinnacle Bank Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,586. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

