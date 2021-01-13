Pinnacle Bank Has $991,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $209.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,307,568. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $211.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

