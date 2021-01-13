Pinnacle Bank Has $360,000 Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,848,000 after acquiring an additional 743,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 478,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,751,000 after purchasing an additional 284,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after buying an additional 76,639 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,534. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

