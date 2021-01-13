Pinnacle Bank Has $223,000 Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 183,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,258. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99.

