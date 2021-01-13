Pinnacle Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Pinnacle Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 211,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,612,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 848,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,026. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

