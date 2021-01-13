Pinnacle Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after purchasing an additional 629,677 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 151,951 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $179.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $187.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

