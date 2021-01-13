Pinnacle Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.41. 93,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $66.67.

