Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Sells $400,823.72 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 13,343 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $400,823.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andre Wong Durand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Andre Wong Durand sold 18,994 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $572,859.04.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $824,248.77.

On Monday, October 26th, Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00.

PING opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -433.22.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PING has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

