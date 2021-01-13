PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.91

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $11.94. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 56,659 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 15.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 33.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

