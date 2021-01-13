Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

