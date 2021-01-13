Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.22. Phunware shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 3,600 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 104.60% and a negative return on equity of 445.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

