Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. Pfizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pfizer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.87.

PFE traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 47,743,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

