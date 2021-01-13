Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.97. Pfizer also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Pfizer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.87.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.