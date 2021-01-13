Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 103,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 22,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 579,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

