Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.96 Billion

Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce $12.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.19 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $48.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.15 billion to $49.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.34 billion to $62.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

