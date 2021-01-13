Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.56.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 94,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $2,513,736.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,045 shares of company stock worth $9,313,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.