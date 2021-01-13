Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

PSMMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Simmons reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Persimmon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. Persimmon’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

