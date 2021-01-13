Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $501,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,209,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 103,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $83.09. 9,659,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,305,846. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

