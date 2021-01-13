Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

SBUX traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.82. 4,297,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

