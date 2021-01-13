Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.