Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.16. 2,294,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.13 and its 200 day moving average is $315.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.