Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after acquiring an additional 587,393 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 72,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. BidaskClub lowered Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. 47,743,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

