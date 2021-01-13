PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.337-1.337 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 guidance to at least $3.60 EPS.

Shares of PKI opened at $151.98 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average of $124.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.2144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.19.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

