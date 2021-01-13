PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 543,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,141,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

