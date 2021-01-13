Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 173.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

