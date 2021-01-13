People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Trading Down 0.1%

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.05 and last traded at C$15.06. Approximately 345,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,352,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.07.

PEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut People Co. (PEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.75 to C$15.22 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial cut People Co. (PEO.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.22 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -456.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.01.

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO)

People Corporation delivers employee group benefit consulting, third-party benefits administration, and pension and human resources consulting services to help companies recruit, retain, and reward employees. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan marketing and recommendations, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

