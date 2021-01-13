Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.90

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.90 and last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 6277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

