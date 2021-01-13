PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $19.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PMT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

PMT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 8,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 232.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 100,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

