Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,654. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,825 shares of company stock worth $28,604,865 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

