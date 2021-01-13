Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. Scotiabank cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.20.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) alerts:

Shares of PPL traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$34.21. The company had a trading volume of 750,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,222. The firm has a market cap of C$18.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.72. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.