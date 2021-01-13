Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese Sells 40,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $6,106,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,448.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Cortese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $4,628,400.00.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.42. 10,539,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,123. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,802,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.