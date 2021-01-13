PeepCoin (PCN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $154.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $154.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded up 2,519.1% against the dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000230 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,631,502,827 coins and its circulating supply is 142,431,502,827 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PeepCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in its PoS stage. “

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

