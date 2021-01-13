Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $378.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.42.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $420.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.57. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,210. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Paycom Software by 465.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after buying an additional 251,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

