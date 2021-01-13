PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 184.8% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXGYF opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. PAX Global Technology has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.08.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut PAX Global Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.