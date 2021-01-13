Patron Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $5,835.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 33.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00410372 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.48 or 0.04281805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Patron

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

