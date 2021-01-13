Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.33

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $5.25. Partner Communications shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 1,493 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 137.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

