Parkside Investments LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.10. 71,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $152.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

