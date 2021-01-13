Parkside Investments LLC Sells 6,725 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $152.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

