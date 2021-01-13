Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 40,700 Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,315,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,448,000 after buying an additional 629,872 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,031,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after acquiring an additional 794,961 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,024,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 498,210 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,623,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 888,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 60.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Johnson Rice cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of WPX stock remained flat at $$9.43 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $989,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

