Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 13,350 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 199.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 735,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BorgWarner by 108.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 714,884 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467,016 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.24. 71,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,775. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

