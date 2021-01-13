Parkside Investments LLC Has $731,000 Position in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 1,759.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 632.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 62,931 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of PE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,685,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,273,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $447.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.61 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

